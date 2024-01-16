Hamas appears to show dead bodies of two hostages after warning Israel

Hamas appeared to show the dead bodies of two Israeli hostages on Monday after warning Israel they might be killed if it did not stop its bombardment of Gaza.

A new video released by the Palestinian militant group purportedly showed the bodies of Yossi Sharabi, 53, and Itai Svirsky, 38, who had appeared in an initial video on Sunday.

It also showed a third Israeli hostage, Noa Argamani, 26, saying the two were killed by "our own IDF strikes," referring to the Israeli military.

Israel's defence minister accused the Palestinian militant group of carrying out 'psychological abuse'.