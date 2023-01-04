    বাংলা

    Putin sends new hypersonic cruise missiles to Atlantic

    Russia, China and the United States are currently in a hypersonic weapons race

    Reuters
    Published : 4 Jan 2023, 01:28 PM
    Updated : 4 Jan 2023, 01:28 PM

    Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday sent off a frigate towards the Altantic and Indian oceans armed with new hypersonic Zircon cruise missiles which he said were unique in the world. 

    In a video conference with Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Igor Krokhmal, commander of the frigate named "Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov", Putin said the ship was armed with Zircon hypersonic weapons. 

    "This time the ship is equipped with the latest hypersonic missile system - 'Zircon' - which has no analogues," said Putin, who is engaged in a standoff with the West over his war in Ukraine.

    "I would like to wish the crew of the ship success in their service for the good of the Motherland." 

    Shoigu said the Gorshkov would sail to the Atlantic and Indian oceans and to the Mediterranean Sea. 

    "This ship, armed with 'Zircons', is capable of delivering pinpoint and powerful strikes against the enemy at sea and on land," Shoigu said. 

    Shoigu said the hypersonic missiles, known as either Tsirkon or Zircon, could overcome any missile defence system. The missiles fly at nine times the speed of sound and have a range of over 1,000 km, Shoigu said. 

    Russia, China and the United States are currently in a hypersonic weapons race. Because of their speeds - above five times the speed of sound - and manoeuvrability, such weapons are seen as a way to gain an edge over any adversary. 

    The target of a hypersonic weapon is much more difficult to calculate than for intercontinential ballistic missiles.

    RELATED STORIES
    Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida attends a press conference in Tokyo, Japan, on December 16, 2022, addressing some topics such as National Security Strategy, political and social issues facing Japan in today's World crisis.
    Biden, Kishida to meet on Jan 13
    The two leaders will discuss "a range of regional and global issues including the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s unlawful weapons of mass destruction
    Oleksii Lukov 37 examines a fallen Ukrainian soldier’s helmet as his team searches, exhumes and retrieves bodies of soldiers, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Yampil, Ukraine, January 2, 2023. "Black Tulip" exhumes bodies of both Ukrainian and Russian soldiers on the battlefield and trades the bodies of deceased Russian soldiers they find for the bodies of deceased Ukrainian soldiers to return to their families.
    Ukrainian volunteers deliver bodies to troops' families
    Bodies are often found with the remains of explosive weapons, and some are booby-trapped, the group says
    Football - Death of Brazilian football legend Pele - Vila Belmiro Stadium, Santos, Brazil - January 3, 2023 General view of fans as the casket of Brazilian soccer legend Pele is transported by the fire department, from his former club Santos' Vila Belmiro stadium REUTERS
    Brazil bids farewell to beloved Pele
    Some fans are in tears and others cheer for a hero who rose from barefoot poverty to become one of the greatest athletes in modern history
    Members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) attend an IRGC ground forces military drill in the Aras area, East Azerbaijan province, Iran, October 17, 2022.
    Britain to proscribe IRGC as terror group
    Iran's Revolutionary Guards last week arrested seven people with links to Britain over anti-government protests

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher