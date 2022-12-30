Coal, gas lead 2022 commodities rally; recession fears greet New Year

Newcastle coal futures have soared almost 140% in 2022, the biggest jump since 2008. US gas futures and Dutch wholesale gas prices have jumped by more than 20%, rising for a third consecutive year.

Because Europe will continue importing LNG to rebuild gas inventories next year after winter, gas prices are expected to remain elevated amid limited new supplies coming on-stream.

Dismantling of tight pandemic controls in China, the world's second-largest LNG importer, could also promote economic recovery and greater LNG consumption next year.

However, a European cap on gas prices starting in February could help keep a lid on the market and reduce the volatility seen this year.

Oil prices are on track for a second annual gain, with Brent up almost 6% and US crude rising nearly 5%.

As for industrial metals, three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange has dropped more than 13% in 2022 and aluminium is down about 15%, even though both metals reached record highs in March.

Spot prices of iron ore bound for China , which consumes about two-thirds of global supply, have fallen about 5% this year, ending near $115 per tonne.

Citi analysts are bearish on nickel and zinc for the next six to 12 months, seeing strong supply growth, while they are bullish on iron ore and aluminium.

"Iron ore is expected to remain strong in the near term and could follow through in the bull case of a major China credit easing ...," they said in a note.

China's U-turn on COVID policy and its pledge to increase support for the ailing real estate sector helped prop up prices of ferrous and non-ferrous metals in December.

Still, optimism has been tempered by the country's surging COVID infections and a rising risk of global recession in 2023 if central banks, as expected, keep raising interest rates to curb inflation.

Nickel , the big outperformer in the metals segment, is on course for a 45% rise, its largest since 2010, partly due to a shortage of metal that can be delivered against the LME contract and partly because the market has been volatile since volumes shrank after a trading fiasco in March.

FOOD INFLATION

Benchmark Chicago wheat futures jumped to an all-time high of $13.63-1/2 a bushel in March because the invasion reduced supply from key grain exporter Ukraine to a global market already driven higher by adverse weather and COVID-19 related restrictions.

Corn and soybeans hit a decade high, while Malaysia's benchmark crude palm oil prices climbed to an all-time record.