Putin says Russia will defend its interests with all available means

President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia would fight to defend its interests using all available means.

Putin was speaking at a televised annual session of his Human Rights Council where he complained that Western rights organisations viewed Russia as "a second-class country that has no right to exist at all".

"This is what we are dealing with," Putin said. "There can be only one answer from our side - a consistent struggle for our national interests. We will do just that. And let no one count on anything else."