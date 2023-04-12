South Korea to lend 500,000 rounds of artillery shells to US

South Korea reached an agreement last month to lend the United States 500,000 rounds of 155mm artillery shells that could give Washington greater flexibility to supply Ukraine with ammunition, a South Korean newspaper reported on Wednesday.

The DongA Ilbo newspaper cited unnamed government sources as saying South Korea decided to "lend" the ammunition instead of selling, to minimise the possibility of South Korean shells being used in the Ukraine conflict.

It said the shells would be used primarily by the United States to fill its stockpile.

Having bought 100,000 rounds of such shells last year, the US government had asked to buy the same amount or more in February, but the South Korean government sought another way to supply the ammunition.