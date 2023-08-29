UK foreign minister to visit China on Aug 30

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly will visit China on Aug 30, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Tuesday, in a long-awaited trip seeking to stabilise a turbulent relationship that has sunk to its lowest point in decades.

"The two sides will have in-depth exchanges on issues of concern," spokesperson Wang Wenbin remarked when asked about the visit at a regular daily press briefing.

"We hope that the British side and the Chinese side will work together to uphold the spirit of mutual respect, have in-depth exchanges, enhance understanding, and push forward the stable development of Sino-British relations."