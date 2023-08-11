Four US citizens moved from Iranian prison to house arrest

Four US citizens detained by Iran have left Tehran's Evin prison and are now under house arrest, a lawyer for one of them told Reuters on Thursday, saying he hoped this was a step toward them eventually leaving the Islamic Republic.

The Iranian Americans include businessmen Siamak Namazi, 51, and Emad Shargi, 58, as well as environmentalist Morad Tahbaz, 67, who also has British nationality, said Jared Genser, a lawyer who represents Namazi. The fourth US citizen's identity has not been made public.

"The move by Iran of the American hostages from Evin Prison to an expected house arrest is an important development," Genser said in a statement. "While I hope this will be the first step to their ultimate release, this is at best the beginning of the end and nothing more .... There are simply no guarantees about what happens from here."