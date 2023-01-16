Death toll in Russian missile strike in Ukraine rises to 40

The death toll from a Russian missile strike in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro rose to 40 on Monday with dozens more missing, making it the deadliest civilian incident of Moscow's three-month campaign of hurling missiles at cities far from the front.

Germany's Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht resigned on Monday after remarks over the war criticised as tone deaf, setting the stage for what is expected to be one of the most important weeks in outlining Western military support for Kyiv.

With allies due to meet on Friday at a US air base in Germany to discuss military aid, Berlin is under intense pressure to allow exports of its Leopard battle tanks, which Ukraine hopes will become the backbone of a new armoured force.

Ukrainian officials acknowledged little hope of finding anyone else alive in the rubble of Saturday's attack in Dnipro, but President Volodymyr Zelensky said the rescue in the central Ukrainian city would go on "as long as there is even the slightest chance to save lives".

"Dozens of people were rescued from the rubble, including six children. We are fighting for every person!" Zelensky said in an overnight televised address.

Moscow denies intentionally targeting civilians in a campaign of air strikes since October that have knocked out power and water in Ukrainian cities, and says the incident in Dnipro was caused by Ukrainian air defences.

Kyiv says it has no way of shooting down the anti-ship missile it says struck an apartment building in Dnipro on Saturday during Russia's latest volley of attacks.

At least 40 people were killed in the attack with 30 still unaccounted for, city official Gennadiy Korban said. He said 75 people were wounded including 14 children.