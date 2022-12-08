US, Russia vie to sell arms to Vietnam at first Hanoi fair

US and Russian defence firms on Thursday displayed weapons and promoted models of aircraft at Vietnam's first large-scale arms fair, as the two powers vie for influence and arms sales in the strategic Southeast Asian country that borders China.

The event at a Hanoi airbase attracted 174 exhibitors from 30 countries, including all large arms-making nations except China.

The arms fair "represents a new stage in Vietnam's efforts to globalise, diversify and modernise, and the United States want to be part of it," US ambassador in Vietnam Marc Knapper told media on the sidelines of the event.

He said the United States wanted to boost its military cooperation with Vietnam - limited mostly to coastguard ships and trainer aircraft since the end of an arms embargo in 2016- and was ready to discuss its defence needs, especially on maritime capabilities.

Vietnam and China have been locked in a long-running territorial dispute over archipelagos and energy exploration in the South China Sea, with concerns it could one day lead to confrontation.

China was invited to join the arms fair but declined the offer.

Hanoi now aims to diversify arms sources "for the purpose of protecting the nation," Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said at the event's opening.