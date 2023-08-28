    বাংলা

    French ban of abaya robes in schools draws applause, criticism

    The government banned children from wearing the abaya, the loose-fitting, full-length robes worn by some Muslim women, in state-run schools

    Reuters
    Published : 28 August 2023, 12:44 PM
    Updated : 28 August 2023, 12:44 PM

    French conservatives on Monday applauded the government's decision to ban children from wearing the abaya, the loose-fitting, full-length robes worn by some Muslim women, in state-run schools, but the move also drew criticism and some mockery.

    France, which has enforced a strict ban on religious symbols in state schools since 19th century laws removed any traditional Catholic influence from public education, has struggled to update guidelines to deal with a growing Muslim minority.

    The strict brand of secularism, known as "laicite," is a sensitive topic, and one often quick to trigger tension.

    "Our schools are continually put under test, and over the past months, breaches to laicite have increased considerably, in particular with (pupils) wearing religious attire like abayas and kameez," Education Minister Gabriel Attal told a news conference to explain Sunday's ban.

    The head of the conservative Les Republicains party, Eric Ciotti, was quick to welcome the move, stressing that his group had repeatedly asked for it.

    But Clementine Autain, an MP for the hard-left France Insoumise, criticised what she called the "clothes police" and a move "characteristic of an obesssional rejection of Muslims".

    The SNPDEN-UNSA union of school principals welcomed the move, saying what it needed above all was clarity, its national secretary, Didier Georges, told Reuters.

    "What we wanted from ministers was: yes or no?" Georges said of the abaya. "We're satisfied because a decision was made. We would have been equally happy if the decision had been to authorise the abaya.

    "We were worried by a strong increase in the (the number of pupils) wearing the abaya. And we believe that it was not our role to arbitrate, but one for the state," he said, speaking of concerns over principals' security.

    In 2020, history teacher Samuel Paty was killed by an Islamist radical in an attack that struck at the heart of the country's secular values and the role teachers have.

    Sophie Venetitay, from the SNES-FSU union, said it was key to focus on dialogue with pupils and families to ensure the ban did not mean children will be taken away from state-run schools to go to religious schools.

    "And what is certain is that the abaya is not the main problem for schools," she told Reuters, stressing that a lack of teachers was a much bigger issue.

    In 2004, France banned headscarves in schools and passed a ban on full face veils in public in 2010, angering some in its five million-strong Muslim community.

    Less than a year ago, Attal's predecessor, Pap Ndiaye, decided against going further and specifically banning the abaya, telling the Senate that "the abaya is not easy to define, legally... it would take us to the administrative tribunal, where we would lose".

    Abdallah Zekri, vice-chair of the French Council of the Muslim Faith (CFCM), made a similar point, saying Attal's decision was misguided.

    "The abaya is not religious attire, it's a type of fashion," he told BFM TV.

    RELATED STORIES
    Football - Saudi Pro League - Al-Hilal v Al-Feiha - King Fahd International Stadium, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - Aug 19, 2023 New signing Al-Hilal's Neymar is presented to the fans inside the stadium before the match.
    Neymar meeting 'exciting', says Mumbai's Buckingham ahead of Al-Hilal clash
    Mumbai City made their debut in the Asian Champions League last year but were eliminated in the group phase, twice losing heavily to Saudi side Al-Shabab
    Football - Saudi Super Cup - Semi Final - Al Ittihad v Al Nassr - King Fahd International Stadium, Riyadh, Saudia Arabia - January 26, 2023 Al Ittihad coach Nuno Espirito Sant.
    Al-Ittihad boss Nuno rubbishes reports of row with Benzema
    Nuno was attacked by fans on social media and in the Saudi media and there were calls for his dismissal
    FILE PHOTO: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia December 8, 2022. Bandar Algaloud/Courtesy of Saudi Royal
    Saudi Arabia considers Chinese bid for nuclear plant
    Although Saudi Arabia is considering the Chinese offer, the kingdom seeks to maintain a balance between China and US as the US remains its most important security partner
    Football - Neymar arrives in Riyadh after signing for Al Hilal - King Khalid International Airport, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - Aug 18, 2023 Al-Hilal's Neymar seen upon arrival
    Neymar injury delays Al-Hilal debut by a month
    Drones flew above Al-Hilal's home ground and spelled out "Neymar is Blue" before he watched his new team held to a 1-1 draw by Al-Fayha

    Opinion

    Martin Luther King’s dream, 60 years on
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Arousing, with colourful abstractions
    Takir Hossain
    India is warming up to a cooling China
    Shritama Bose
    US growth, a puzzle to policymakers, could pose global risks