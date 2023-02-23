What have Russia and China said about peace in Ukraine?

China's top diplomat Wang Yi held talks with President Vladimir Putin and other senior Russian officials in Moscow this week amid speculation that the two sides would discuss a Chinese plan to bring about peace in Ukraine after almost a year of war.

Moscow has denied that Wang and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov discussed a specific proposal but both sides said they touched on political ways to end the conflict, with Russia welcoming what it called China's "balanced position".

Beijing has accused the United States and the West of fanning the flames of conflict in Ukraine, but it has refused to explicitly endorse Russia's invasion.

WHAT IS CHINA'S PEACE PROPOSAL?

China has said it will set out its position on how to settle the Ukraine conflict through political means in an upcoming paper, which Russian state media say will be published on the one-year anniversary of Russia's "special military operation".

Wang said at last week's Munich Security Conference that the document would reference principles from the United Nations' founding charter and take into account territorial integrity, sovereignty and security concerns.

"I suggest that everybody starts to think calmly, especially friends in Europe, about what kind of efforts we can make to stop this war," Wang said on Saturday.

Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to deliver a "peace speech" on the Feb. 24 anniversary of the invasion, although analysts have cast doubt on whether Beijing's efforts to act as peacemaker will go beyond rhetoric.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday warned China against supplying weapons to Russia. "We haven't seen any supplies of lethal aid from China to Russia, but we have seen signs that they are considering and may be planning for that," he told Reuters.