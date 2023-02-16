    বাংলা

    Turkish children play 'earthquake' with building blocks as they try to understand

    Children, who are recovering from quake trauma, ask questions like 'is this okay for earthquakes?' and 'is it stable?', while they play with building blocks

    Reuters
    Published : 16 Feb 2023, 02:54 AM
    Updated : 16 Feb 2023, 02:54 AM

    Turkish children left homeless by the massive tremor that struck Turkey and Syria last week have been learning to cope with what happened and their ongoing anxiety over aftershocks by playing 'earthquake' with building blocks, a teacher said.

    "They talk about the earthquake. They build blocks and say... 'is this okay for earthquakes?' and 'is it stable?'," said teacher Busra Civelek, who was looking after 22 children in a makeshift classroom on a ferry that has been converted into a clinic and shelter in the port of Iskenderun.

    They also play with toy fire engines. "They say... 'We have to go to the earthquake (zone) quickly'," she said.

    The combined death toll in Turkey and Syria has climbed over 41,000, and millions are in need of humanitarian aid after being left homeless and without basic amenities.

    Hasibe Ebru, a psychiatrist working on the ferry, said other people were crying a lot and had difficulty sleeping.

    "I am telling (the quake survivors) that what they have been experiencing is normal and these symptoms will gradually decrease in a safe environment," she said.

    "This really calms them down. They feel relieved when they learn that they are not going crazy, they are actually sane and that this is something any normal person would experience. We are monitoring them all day long."

    The long-term mental health effects can only be understood with time as people process trauma in different ways, Ebru said.

    The extent of the trauma survivors have experienced is enormous. Some have been pulled from the rubble after hours in the cold and darkness to discover family members have died or are missing, and the busy neighbourhoods where they lived have been reduced to mounds of shattered concrete.

    Doctors have said they are treating increasing numbers of patients suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder and panic attacks after the quake.

    RELATED STORIES
    NATO enhanced Forward Presence battle group Spanish army tank Leopard 2 fires during the final phase of the Silver Arrow 2022 military drill on Adazi military training grounds, Latvia Sept 29, 2022.
    NATO pledge 48 Leopard 2 tanks for Kyiv
    The alliance also kicked off discussions on whether defence expenditures of 2% of GDP are sufficient with a war raging in Ukraine
    A view shows the damages in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake in Hatay, Turkey Feb 15, 2023.
    3 women, 2 children pulled from rubble in Turkey
    The combined death toll in Turkey and Syria has climbed to more than 41,000, and millions are in need of humanitarian aid
    A man prays at a memorial at the scene of a weekend shooting at a Tops supermarket in Buffalo, New York, US May 19, 2022.
    Buffalo mass shooting gunman sentenced to life without parole
    At one point, a man in the courtroom lunged at Payton Gendron, who had pleaded guilty to a total of 15 state charges including murder and terrorism
    A person holds a test tube labelled "Bird Flu" next to eggs, in this picture illustration, Jan 14, 2023.
    Bird flu threatens non-stop ‘war’ on poultry
    Avian flu has reached new corners of the globe and become endemic for the first time in some wild birds that transmit the virus to poultry

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher