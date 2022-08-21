Russian missiles hit Ukraine's Odesa region as war nears half-year mark

While the investigators said they were considering "all versions" when it came to working out who was responsible, the Russian Foreign Ministry speculated there could be a link to Ukraine, something Zelensky's adviser quickly dismissed.

"Ukraine, of course, had nothing to do with this because we are not a criminal state, like the Russian Federation, and moreover we are not a terrorist state," Mykhailo Podolyak said on Ukrainian television, suggesting the incident was a "Karmic" payback for supporters of Moscow's invasion.

As Ukraine prepared to mark its Independence Day embroiled in a war that has flattened towns and cities, killed thousands and forced millions to flee, military and regional officials reported more Russian strikes on targets in the east and south of the country.

Of particular concern was the shelling of Nikopol, a city which lies across the Dnipro river from Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine's and Europe's biggest nuclear plant. It has been held by Russian forces since March.