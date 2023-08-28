    বাংলা

    Russia's Putin to not visit India for G20 summit next month

    President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed bilateral ties in a phone call

    Reuters
    Published : 28 August 2023, 03:20 PM
    Updated : 28 August 2023, 03:20 PM

    Russia will be represented by its foreign minister at the G20 summit in New Delhi, President Vladimir Putin told Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a phone call on Monday where the two leaders also discussed bilateral ties.

    The two leaders also spoke about the planned expansion of the BRICS group of emerging economies - comprising India, Russia, China, Brazil and South Africa - as well as a summit of the G20 club of major economies that New Delhi will host next month.

    Last week, Modi and Putin both took part in the BRICS summit in South Africa, though the Russian leader attended only via video link because of an International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant for him over alleged war crimes in Ukraine.

    The Kremlin, which strongly denies the ICC allegations, has said Putin would also not attend the G20 gathering in India.

    Putin told Modi Russia would be represented by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, according to a statement from the Indian government.

    "While expressing an understanding for Russia's decision, PM thanked President Putin for Russia's consistent support to all initiatives under India's G20 Presidency," the Indian government said.

    Russia has sought to further strengthen already warm ties with India after its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 triggered sweeping Western sanctions on Moscow. India is a major buyer of Russian oil.

    "Topical issues of Russian-Indian relations, which are progressively developing in the spirit of a particularly privileged strategic partnership, were considered (in the call)," the Kremlin said in a statement.

    "The positive dynamics of trade and economic cooperation was affirmed," it added.

    Both Russia and India launched lunar probes this month, but only the Indian one landed successfully on the moon while the Russian craft crashed.

    RELATED STORIES
    Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi meet before a summit of leaders from the guarantor states of the Astana process, designed to find a peace settlement in the Syrian conflict, in Tehran, Iran Jul 19, 2022.
    Russia's military ties with Iran will withstand geopolitical pressure
    Russia began using Shahed drones to attack deep inside Ukraine last year and its unmanned drones do not need a runway to launch and explode on impact
    Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with the crew of the Alyosha T-80 tank, which destroyed a Ukrainian armoured convoy on the Zaporizhzhia direction in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict, at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, August 24, 2023.
    Putin orders Wagner fighters to sign oath of allegiance after Prigozhin's demise
    The Kremlin declines to definitively confirm Prigozhin's death, citing the need to wait for test results
    Yevgeny Prigozhin (L) assists Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin during a dinner with foreign scholars and journalists at the restaurant Cheval Blanc on the premises of an equestrian complex outside Moscow, Nov 11, 2011.
    Putin sends condolences over ‘Prigozhin’ crash
    He says it is necessary to await the outcome of the official investigation into the crash, in which all 10 people on board were killed
    India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a meeting at The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Paris, France Jul 14, 2023.
    Modi unlikely to travel to S Africa for BRICS summit
    The Indian prime minister is likely to be a virtual participant at the summit later this month, sources said

    Opinion

    Martin Luther King’s dream, 60 years on
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Arousing, with colourful abstractions
    Takir Hossain
    India is warming up to a cooling China
    Shritama Bose
    US growth, a puzzle to policymakers, could pose global risks