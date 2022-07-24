Tell us where Russian troops are living, Ukraine tells citizens in key region

Ukraine's defence ministry on Saturday urged citizens in a key area seized by Russia to reveal where Moscow's troops were living and who among the local population was collaborating with the occupying authorities.

The statement by the ministry's defence intelligence directorate was aimed at people in and around the southern city of Enerhodar, which is home to a major nuclear power station.

"Please let us know as a matter of urgency the exact location of the occupying troops' bases and their residential addresses ... and the places of residence of the commanding staff," it said, adding that exact coordinates were desirable.

It also asked for details "of local collaborators who went over to the side of the enemy", including where they lived and worked, as well as information about "people who 'sympathise' with the occupiers".