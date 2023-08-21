    বাংলা

    Ukraine may use new Black Sea route for grain shipments: producers

    To attract ship owners to Ukrainian ports which have come under fire from Russian forces, Ukraine so far allocated 20 billion hryvnias for ship insurance

    Reuters
    Published : 21 August 2023, 07:41 AM
    Updated : 21 August 2023, 07:41 AM

    Ukraine is considering using its newly-tested wartime Black Sea export corridor for grain shipments after other cargo ships follow the first successful evacuation of a vessel on the route last week, a senior agricultural official said on Monday.

    Russia has blockaded Ukrainian ports since it invaded its neighbour in Feb. 2022 and threatened to treat all vessels as potential military targets after pulling out of a UN-backed safe passage deal last month.

    In response, Ukraine announced a "humanitarian corridor" hugging the sea's western coastline near Romania and Bulgaria. A Hong Kong-flagged container ship stuck in Odesa port since the invasion travelled the route last week without being fired upon.

    "Only one commercial vessel has passed through so far, it has shown readiness to move by alternative routes," Denys Marchuk, deputy head of the Agrarian Council, Ukraine's largest agribusiness organisation, told national television.

    "Further, there should be a movement of potentially 7-8 more ships... then perhaps in the future these alternative routes will become a corridor for the movement of ships that are travelling with cargoes of grain and oilseeds," he said.

    The Financial Times said Kyiv was finalising a scheme with global insurers to cover grain ships travelling to and from its Black Sea ports, citing Ukraine's Deputy Economy Minister Oleksandr Gryban.

    Ukraine is a global major grain grower and exporter and normally ships millions of metric tons of food from its deep-water Black Sea ports of Odesa and Mykolaiv, but has had to rely on its Danube river ports after Russia pulled out of the deal.

    To attract ship owners to Ukrainian ports which have come under fire from Russian forces, Marchuk said Ukraine had already allocated 20 billion hryvnias ($547 million) for ship insurance.

    "Not all ship owners will dare to put their ships in an uncertain environment," he added.

    RELATED STORIES
    The Joint Coordination Centre officials sail through cargo ship Mehmet Bey as she waits to pass the Bosphorus strait off the shores of Yenikapi during a misty morning in Istanbul, Turkey, October 31, 2022.
    Russian raid off Turkey's coast tests Erdogan's resolve
    Russia's raid on a ship just off Turkey's coast brings the fallout from the Ukraine war to another NATO frontier
    View of the damage at a grain port facility after a reported attack by Russian military drones in the Odesa region, Ukraine, Aug 2, 2023.
    Ukraine will mirror Russian attacks in Black Sea
    Tensions in and near the Black Sea have escalated since Russia withdrew from a deal allowing the safe export of grain from Ukrainian ports
    Amfitriti, a bulk carrier part of the Black Sea grain deal, and other commercial vessels wait to pass the Bosphorus strait off the shores of Yenikapi in Istanbul, Turkey, May 10, 2023.
    Putin-Erdogan talks only hope for Black Sea grain deal extension
    Ankara angered Moscow with its Jul 8 decision to release to Kyiv five detained commanders who defended Ukraine's Mariupol
    Amfitriti, a bulk carrier part of the Black Sea grain deal, and other commercial vessels wait to pass the Bosphorus strait off the shores of Yenikapi in Istanbul, Turkey, May 10, 2023.
    EU considers Russian bank concession
    The plan would allow a Russian bank under sanction to create a subsidiary which would be permitted to use the global Swift financial messaging system on a limited scale

    Opinion

    China does Intel a small favour
    Jonathan Guilford
    China EV makers face cost, consumer challenges to conquer Europe
    Slumping US-China trade accompanied by fear of war
    Peter Apps
    Tackling money shame: Personal finance advice from top TED Talks