Putin tells African leaders Moscow is studying their Ukraine proposal

Russian President Vladimir Putin told African leaders on Friday Moscow respected their peace proposal on Ukraine and was carefully studying it.

Putin also told a Russia-Africa summit that Russia was increasing food supplies to Africa, including some free grain shipments which he announced a day earlier, and was interested in developing military cooperation with the continent.

African leaders presented their peace initiative last month to both Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy but it has failed to gain traction with either side.