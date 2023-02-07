    বাংলা

    Syrian opposition rescuers say hundreds of families still under quake rubble

    Urgent help is needed from international groups for the rescue effort by the organisation, Syrian opposition-run civil defence service says

    Reuters
    Published : 7 Feb 2023, 06:21 AM
    Updated : 7 Feb 2023, 06:21 AM

    Time is running out to save hundreds of families still trapped under the rubble of destroyed buildings after this week's devastating earthquake, the head of the Syrian opposition-run civil defence service said on Tuesday.

    Raed al-Saleh told Reuters that urgent help was needed from international groups for the rescue effort by the organisation known as the White Helmets in rebel-held northwest Syria, where hundreds were killed and injured.

