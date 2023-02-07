Syrian opposition rescuers say hundreds of families still under quake rubble

China’s Red Cross will give emergency aid of $200,000 each to Turkey and Syria, state broadcaster says
Time is running out to save hundreds of families still trapped under the rubble of destroyed buildings after this week's devastating earthquake, the head of the Syrian opposition-run civil defence service said on Tuesday.
Raed al-Saleh told Reuters that urgent help was needed from international groups for the rescue effort by the organisation known as the White Helmets in rebel-held northwest Syria, where hundreds were killed and injured.