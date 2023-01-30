Frank talks and frustration: How the US got to yes on Abrams tanks

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz had stressed that stipulation several times behind closed doors. He also discussed the issue in multiple phone conversations with Biden this month, senior Biden administration officials said.

That led to media coverage of divisions between the United States and Germany that raised eyebrows back in Washington, where officials thought they had been clear against sending Abrams tanks to Ukraine.

A German government source familiar with the discussions said Germany's position merely reflected a prior understanding with the Biden administration.

"It was clear from the beginning that we would make all the steps for stronger weapons systems together," said the source. "In fact, it was the US side which wanted to skip that with the tanks."

US officials argued that American contributions to the Ukraine war effort had been substantial with Bradley Fighting Vehicles, air defence systems, millions of artillery rounds and other potent weaponry. Each Abrams tank costs more than $10 million, including training and sustainment.

"The headline is not about whether we've come to agreement or not with Germany on tanks. The headline is the United States has provided $5 billion of security assistance to Ukraine in the last month," one senior official said on Friday.

In public, the United States took the high road, insisting it was Berlin's sovereign decision to make.

But at one point during Austin's trip, Washington asked Berlin to stop publicly tying Germany's approval of the Leopard tanks to the Biden administration sending Abrams tanks.

The American pressure appeared to have worked, at least for a while. Pistorius, the German defense minister, told a TV interview on Thursday that he did not know of any requirement that Ukraine receive US and German tanks simultaneously.