Iran says US delaying revival of 2015 deal, prisoner swap is unrelated

"The Americans are procrastinating and there is inaction from the European sides...America and Europe need an agreement more than Iran," Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani told a news conference.

Kanaani said Tehran wanted a sustainable deal that would preserve Tehran's legitimate rights".

"Until we agree on all issues, we cannot say that we have reached a complete agreement," he said.

Meanwhile, the United States has repeatedly called on Tehran to release several Iranian-Americans held in Iran on security charges. Iran has demanded several Iranians detained on charges linked to US sanctions to be freed.

"We emphasize that the exchange of prisoners with Washington is a separate issue and it has nothing to do with the process of negotiations to revive the 2015 pact," Kanaani said, adding that Tehran was ready to swap prisoners.

In 2018, then-President Donald Trump reneged on the deal reached before he took office, calling it too soft on Iran, and reimposed harsh US sanctions, prompting Tehran to begin breaching the pact's nuclear curbs.

"We seek a good agreement which would guarantee Iran's national interests and would be long-lasting...We won't be bitten twice," Kanaani said.