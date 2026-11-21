French music producer Michel Zecler is surrounded by journalists as he leaves the courtroom after the hearing on the final day of the trial of three police officers accused of beating him in 2020, at the Paris criminal court in Paris, France, Nov 20, 2026. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

French music producer Michel Zecler is surrounded by journalists as he leaves the courtroom after the hearing on the final day of the trial of three police officers accused of beating him in 2020, at the Paris criminal court in Paris, France, Nov 20, 2026. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A French court late on Friday found three police officers involved six years ago in the arrest of Michel Zecler, a Black music producer, guilty of beating him up with racist intent and falsifying the subsequent police report.

● The men were sentenced to prison terms ranging from one year under electronic monitoring to two years in custody, with all of them banned from working in the police force again

● Zecler's legal team had asked the court to consider the racial nature of the attack, which was upheld by the court

● The police officers had put together a false report accusing Zecler of assaulting them and filed a complaint against him for resisting arrest

● "Justice has been done. It restores a man's dignity and, at the same time, allows him to begin rebuilding his life," Zecler's lawyer Serge Money told Franceinfo radio

● The assault came to light after closed-circuit television and mobile phone footage circulated online showing the men beating up the producer