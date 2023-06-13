Putin says Ukraine's losses are vast in so far failed counteroffensive

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Ukraine's large-scale counter-offensive had not been successful in any area and that Ukrainian human losses were 10 times bigger than Russia's.

The Ukrainian counteroffensive began on June 4, Putin told a televised meeting of Russian war correspondents and military bloggers.

Ukraine had lost over 160 of its tanks and 25%-30% of the vehicles supplied from abroad, Putin said, while Russia had lost 54 tanks.