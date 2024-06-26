Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

June 26, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Israeli forces pound north and south Gaza, battle Hamas in Rafah

Residents say fighting intensify in the Tel Al-Sultan neighbourhood in western Rafah

Israeli forces battle Hamas in Rafah
Destroyed buildings are pictured in Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, as seen near the Gaza coast, June 25, 2024. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters

Published : 26 Jun 2024, 09:13 PM

Updated : 26 Jun 2024, 09:13 PM

Related Stories
Stella Assange will seek a pardon for husband Julian
Stella Assange will seek a pardon for husband Julian
Nearly 40% of Italian teens take drugs: reports
Nearly 40% of Italian teens take drugs: reports
Several dead as police fire on protesters in Kenya
Several dead as police fire on protesters in Kenya
Gaza suffers near total breakdown of law and order: UNRWA chief
Gaza suffers near total breakdown of law and order: UNRWA chief
Read More
How 4 escaped death row inmates got arrested
How 4 escaped death row inmates got arrested
Kenya president backs down on tax rises after protests
Kenya president backs down on tax rises after protests
Bosch weighs offer for Whirlpool
Bosch weighs offer for Whirlpool
Sovcomflot says its ship rescued crew from tanker off Yemen
Sovcomflot says its ship rescued crew from tanker off Yemen
Read More
Opinion

Hasina Rahman

Environment in peril: Act now
Environment in peril: Act now

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Read More