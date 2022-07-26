China confirms warnings to US on Pelosi's possible Taiwan visit

China delivered sterner warnings to US officials about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's possible visit to Taiwan, a foreign ministry spokesman said on Monday, confirming a report by the Financial Times (FT).

The FT report, published on Saturday, cited six people familiar with the Chinese warnings as saying they were significantly stronger than the threats that Beijing has made in the past when it was unhappy with US actions or policy on Taiwan, which is claimed by China.

The private rhetoric suggested a possible military response, the FT cited several people familiar with the situation as saying.

The White House National Security Council and the State Department declined to comment on the FT report.