Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

June 07, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Israel-Palestine conflict

Dozens killed in Israeli strike on UN school in Gaza

Video footage shows Palestinians hauling away bodies and scores of injured in a local hospital after the attack

Dozens killed in Israeli strike on UN school in Gaza
Palestinians inspect the site of an Israeli strike on a UNRWA school sheltering displaced people, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, June 6, 2024. REUTERS/Abed Khaled

Reuters

Published : 07 Jun 2024, 12:35 AM

Updated : 07 Jun 2024, 12:35 AM

Related Stories
Iran sent a clear message with Israel attack: Palestinian envoy
Iran sent a clear message with Israel attack: Palestinian envoy
Sea drone warfare has arrived. The US is floundering
Sea drone warfare has arrived. The US is floundering
Gazans strive to study as war shatters education system
Gazans strive to study as war shatters education system
Who is Mokhber, the man set to become Iran's interim president?
Who is Mokhber, the man set to become Iran's interim president?
Read More
Swiatek, Paolini set up Paris final showdown
Swiatek, Paolini set up Paris final showdown
Paolini keeps flag flying high as she reaches final
Paolini keeps flag flying high as she reaches final
New public servants will be under Universal Pension
New public servants will be under Universal Pension
CPD urges reconsideration of dirty money policy
CPD urges reconsideration of dirty money policy
Read More
Opinion

Hasina Rahman

Environment in peril: Act now
Environment in peril: Act now

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Read More