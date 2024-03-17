Morocco seizes 10.5 tonnes of cannabis from fishing boat

Userstam started the business after he and his wife wondered what happened with parcels with delivery problems after experiencing the issue themselves
Moroccan police seized 10.5 metric tonnes of cannabis resin from a fishing boat in Agadir on Sunday and arrested 13 suspects.
Investigations into potential connections with international drug trafficking networks are ongoing, a police statement said.
Morocco - a major cannabis producer - has allowed the cultivation, export and use of cannabis for medicine or industry since 2021, but not for recreational purposes.