Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

July 10, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

French left wants to rule but centrists demand a role

Macron, whose term ends in 2027, looks unlikely to be able to drive policy again, having been beaten by the far-right

French left wants to rule but centrists demand a role
Member of Parliament Mathilde Panot, of the French far-left opposition party La France Insoumise (France Unbowed - LFI) and the alliance of left-wing parties, called the "Nouveau Front Populaire" (New Popular Front - NFP), visits the hemicycle with newly-elected LFI lawmakers at the National Assembly in Paris after the second round of the early French parliamentary elections, France, July 9, 2024. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

Reuters

Published : 09 Jul 2024, 04:04 PM

Updated : 09 Jul 2024, 04:04 PM

Related Stories
Tulip Siddiq appointed as City Minister
Tulip Siddiq appointed as City Minister
Putin, Modi hold informal talks
Putin, Modi hold informal talks
Militant attack kills 5 Indian soldiers in Kashmir
Militant attack kills 5 Indian soldiers in Kashmir
Death of innocent children is very painful: Modi to Putin
Death of innocent children is very painful: Modi to Putin
Read More
India boosts Russian grain imports
India boosts Russian grain imports
Adidas set to benefit as Nike struggles
Adidas set to benefit as Nike struggles
More Democrats in US Congress say they fear Biden can't win
More Democrats in US Congress say they fear Biden can't win
Ukraine will stop Putin, Biden tells NATO in forceful speech
Ukraine will stop Putin, Biden tells NATO in forceful speech
Read More
Opinion

Hasina Rahman

Environment in peril: Act now
Environment in peril: Act now

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Read More