Netanyahu aide: Biden's Gaza plan 'not a good deal' but Israel accepts it

Ophir Falk says Biden’s proposal was "a deal we agreed to — it's not a good deal but we dearly want the hostages released, all of them".

FILE PHOTO: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a ceremony marking Memorial Day for fallen soldiers of Israel's wars and victims of attacks, at Jerusalem's Mount Herzl military cemetery, May 13, 2024. GIL COHEN-MAGEN/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Reuters

Published : 02 Jun 2024, 03:17 PM

Updated : 02 Jun 2024, 03:17 PM

