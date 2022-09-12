Modern slavery on the rise as crises fuel poverty: UN report

The number of people forced to work or in a marriage against their will has surged in recent years to around 50 million on any given day, the UN's International Labour Organization (ILO) said on Monday upon releasing its modern slavery report.

Crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic, armed conflicts and climate change have led to unprecedented disruption to employment and education while exacerbating extreme poverty and forced migration, the agency said.

Compared to the last count for the year 2016, the number of people in modern slavery has risen by around 9.3 million.