Former concentration camp secretary, 97, convicted of Nazi war crimes

A 97-year-old woman who worked as a Nazi concentration camp secretary was convicted on Tuesday forher role in the murder of thousands of people, in what could be one of the country's last trials for World War Two crimes.

The district court in the northern town of Itzehoe handed Irmgard Furchner a two-year suspended sentence for aiding and abetting the murder of 10,505 people and the attempted murder of five people, a court spokesperson said.

The indictment had originally charged Furchner with aiding and abetting the murders of 11,412 people.

Furchner was wheeled into court wearing a cream-coloured winter coat and beret, and with a blanket over her lap.