    বাংলা

    Former concentration camp secretary, 97, convicted of Nazi war crimes

    The indictment had originally charged Furchner with aiding and abetting the murders of 11,412 people

    Reuters
    Published : 20 Dec 2022, 01:59 PM
    Updated : 20 Dec 2022, 01:59 PM

    A 97-year-old woman who worked as a Nazi concentration camp secretary was convicted on Tuesday forher role in the murder of thousands of people, in what could be one of the country's last trials for World War Two crimes. 

    The district court in the northern town of Itzehoe handed Irmgard Furchner a two-year suspended sentence for aiding and abetting the murder of 10,505 people and the attempted murder of five people, a court spokesperson said. 

    The indictment had originally charged Furchner with aiding and abetting the murders of 11,412 people. 

    Furchner was wheeled into court wearing a cream-coloured winter coat and beret, and with a blanket over her lap. 

    In a closing statement at the trial earlier this month, Furchner said she was sorry for what had happened and regretted that she had been in Stutthof at the time. 

    Furchner worked at the Stutthof concentration camp, near Gdansk in today's Poland, between 1943 and 1945. 

    The start of Furchner's trial was delayed in September 2021 when she briefly went on the run. She was caught hours after failing to turn up in court. 

    Some 65,000 people died of starvation and disease or in the gas chamber at Stutthof. They included prisoners of war and Jews caught up in the Nazis' extermination campaign. 

    She was sentenced under juvenile law, owing to the fact that she was aged between 18 and 19 at the time of the crimes.

    RELATED STORIES
    Local resident Mykola Kobzarenko looks at investigators as they work at the site of his house damaged during a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the village of Stari Bezradychi, in Kyiv region, Ukraine December 19, 2022.
    Russian 'kamikaze' drones hit Kyiv
    The Ukrainian atomic energy agency accuses Russia of sending one of the drones over part of the South Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant in the Mykolaiv region
    UK's Rwanda asylum seeker deportation plan is lawful, court rules
    Rwanda deportation plan lawful: UK court
    The policy would involve Britain sending tens of thousands of migrants who arrive on its shores more than 4,000 miles away to Rwanda
    Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky attends the conference in solidarity with the Ukrainian people in Paris via videolink, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine Dec 13, 2022.
    Peace message heard despite FIFA broadcast refusal: Ukraine's Zelensky
    An Ukrainian presidential aide said that FIFA 'shows a lack of understanding of the disaster that the Russian federation is dragging the world into by starting a war in Ukraine'
    A general view of a building of the Polish Police Headquarters, where, according to Poland's interior ministry, top cop was injured by an exploding official gift, in Warsaw, Poland December 15, 2022.
    Poland probes police HQ blast
    It comes amid media reports that the chief of police fired a grenade launcher in his office

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher