EU countries plan for gas deals to replace Russian fuel: draft

European Union countries intend next year to push for more gas deals - including long-term contracts - to replace Russian supplies, draft conclusions for an EU leaders' summit on Thursday showed.

The draft, seen by Reuters, said the EU should move quickly to start jointly buying gas - an idea suggested by the EU last year to use the bloc's heft as the world's biggest gas market to negotiate lower prices, but which it has yet to put into practice.

At the same time, countries should also accelerate talks with reliable suppliers "to secure the supply of gas in view of winter 2023/2024 with a view to concluding long-term contracts," said the draft, which could change before it is adopted by leaders.