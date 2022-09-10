King Charles vows to serve his nation as Britain mourns late queen

https://www.facebook.com/Reuters/videos/400030742245507/In his first address to the nation, Charles thanked the queen for her devotion to her family and to those for whom she was monarch.

Elizabeth, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a towering presence on the world stage for 70 years, died on Thursday at her home in Scotland aged 96, drawing an outpouring of tributes from at home and around the globe.

"I speak to you today with feelings of profound sorrow," said Charles, who became king on his mother's death - head of state of the United Kingdom and 14 other realms including Australia, Canada, Jamaica, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea.

"Throughout her life, Her Majesty The Queen – my beloved Mother – was an inspiration and example to me and to all my family, and we owe her the most heartfelt debt any family can owe to their mother; for her love, affection, guidance, understanding and example."