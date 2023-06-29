    বাংলা

    150 arrested in France in overnight unrest after teenager killed by police

    Dozens of police officers have been injured during the clashes

    Reuters
    Published : 29 June 2023, 06:55 AM
    Updated : 29 June 2023, 06:55 AM

    A hundred and fifty people were arrested in France after a second night of unrest across the country, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Thursday, following the fatal shooting by police of a 17-year-old boy during a traffic stop.

    The ministry said dozens of police officers were injured during the clashes.

    "A night of unbearable violence against symbols of the Republic: town halls, schools and police stations put ablaze or attacked. 150 arrests," Darmanin said on his Twitter account.

    The use of lethal force by officers in the working class Paris suburb of Nanterre against the teenager, who was of North African origin, has fed into a deep-rooted perception of police brutality in the ethnically diverse districts of France's biggest cities.

    The interior ministry had said Wednesday on that 2,000 police had been mobilised in the Paris region, and shortly before midnight on Nanterre's Avenue Pablo Picasso, a trail of overturned vehicles burned as fireworks fizzed at police lines.

    Police clashed with protesters in the northern city of Lille and in Toulouse in the southwest, and there was also unrest in Amiens, Dijon and the Essonne administrative department south of the French capital, a police spokesman said.

    The Nanterre prosecutor is scheduled to update media on an ongoing investigation into Tuesday's fatal shooting of the teenager at an 11:00 press conference.

    President Emmanuel Macron has convened a cabinet crisis meeting for Thursday, his office said.

    RELATED STORIES
    Youths throw fireworks after the death of Nahel, a 17-year-old teenager killed by a French police officer during a traffic stop, in Nanterre, Paris suburb, France, June 28, 2023.
    French police use-of-force powers at road traffic stops
    The lethal shooting on Tuesday was the third of its kind this year, down from a record 13 people who were killed after not complying with a traffic stop in 2022
    A firefighter works to extinguish burning vehicles during clashes between protesters and police, after the death of Nahel, a 17-year-old teenager killed by a French police officer during a traffic stop, in Nanterre, Paris suburb, France, June 28, 2023. REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq
    Macron calls crisis meeting after second night of rioting
    Riots spread across France overnight over the deadly police shooting of a teenager of North African descent during a traffic stop
    Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - Jun 11, 2023 Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates with the trophy and ball kids after winning the French Open
    Djokovic cements status in GOAT debate after scaling men's Grand Slam peak
    The 36-year-old won his first Grand Slam title in 2008 when Federer had already claimed 13 of his 20 crowns
    A woman pays respect in front of messages and floral tributes at the children's playground the day after several children and adults were injured in a knife attack at the Le Paquier park near the lake in Annecy, in the French Alps, France, Jun 9, 2023.
    France knife attack suspect placed in detention
    The suspect is under investigation for attempted murder and resisting arrest with a weapon, the prosecutor said

    Opinion

    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Global distillate stocks low despite industrial slowdown
    John Kemp
    US allies wary of a disruptive second Trump presidency
    Peter Apps