After threats and abuse, British lawmakers question their safety over Gaza

It was 10 minutes of shouted accusations of being a "genocide enabler" and having "blood on your hands" that made a British lawmaker fear for his safety over his decision to voice support for Israel in its war with Hamas.

Almost touching noses with his accuser before walking away and warning he would call the police, the opposition Labour Party member said the incident in a town in his constituency was just the latest of several that made him change his behaviour.

He now makes sure he sits near the door on public transport and limits meetings with the public.

"It feels like it could just need one spark to flip from someone giving you tuppence (criticism) in the street to escalating to actual violence," the lawmaker said.

After the Oct 7 Hamas attack that sparked the war in Gaza, more than 10 British politicians spoken to by Reuters said the abuse directed at them had become more intense. At least one cited this as a factor in deciding not to seek a new term in parliament in an election later this year.