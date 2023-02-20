Six Russian soldiers killed in bunker fire near Ukraine border

Six Russian serviceman were killed in a fire in a bunker in the Kursk region, which borders Ukraine, Russia's defence ministry said in a statement cited by Russian news agencies.

The fire occurred near the village of Ulanok, less than 10 kilometres (6 miles) from Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia, on Monday morning, TASS reported, citing emergency services.

Russia's defence ministry said the fire was the result of a "gross violation" of safety rules, the RIA Novosti news agency reported.