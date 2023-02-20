    বাংলা

    Six Russian soldiers killed in bunker fire near Ukraine border

    Russia's defence ministry said the bunker fire was the result of a 'gross violation' of safety rules, without giving any details

    Reuters
    Published : 20 Feb 2023, 01:27 PM
    Updated : 20 Feb 2023, 01:27 PM

    Six Russian serviceman were killed in a fire in a bunker in the Kursk region, which borders Ukraine, Russia's defence ministry said in a statement cited by Russian news agencies.

    The fire occurred near the village of Ulanok, less than 10 kilometres (6 miles) from Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia, on Monday morning, TASS reported, citing emergency services.

    Russia's defence ministry said the fire was the result of a "gross violation" of safety rules, the RIA Novosti news agency reported.

    "On 20 February, there was a gross violation of safety rules by servicemen of the Western Military District stationed in the Kursk region when handling combustible materials and a flammable liquid ignited in a bunker. A fire quickly engulfed the bunker and six servicemen were killed," RIA cited the ministry as saying.

    A seventh person was injured in the incident, TASS reported.

    RELATED STORIES
    Hairdresser and Ukrainian Territorial Defence unit volunteer Oleksandr Shamshur, 41-year-old, works on the hair of his client, Oleksandra, at a beauty salon, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Jan 11, 2023.
    Hairdresser by day, drone hunter by night helps defend skies over Ukraine
    Oleksandr Shamshur said his rooftop unit shot down two drones over Kyiv during the night of Dec 29-30. Thousands of volunteers like him are helping to defend Ukraine's skies
    ....... A Ukrainian serviceman rides inside a truck with artillery shells, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, near a frontline in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine January 5, 2023.
    EU presses for joint arms purchases to help Ukraine
    EU foreign ministers are expected to discuss the idea of joint procurement of 155-millimetre artillery shells at a meeting in Brussels
    Graves of Russian Wagner mercenary group fighters are seen in a cemetery near the village of Bakinskaya in Krasnodar region, Russia, Jan 22, 2023.
    Russia's Wagner Group has suffered over 30,000 casualties in Ukraine: White House
    The United States estimates that 90% of Russia's Wagner group soldiers killed in Ukraine since December were convicts
    Police forces secure the area after a security issue in a commercial center at La Defense business district near Paris, France, February 18, 2023.
    Brief crowd panic occurs in Paris after man commits suicide
    Police had urged people to avoid the area as a result of the incident, in which a man jumped to his death

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher