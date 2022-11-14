    বাংলা

    UK's King Charles celebrates 74th birthday with new role

    The British monarch will enjoy his first birthday as king in private with no public engagements planned

    Published : 14 Nov 2022, 12:11 PM
    Britain's King Charles celebrated his 74th birthday on Monday, with the occasion marked by him replacing his late father as The Ranger of Great Windsor Park, a position which dates back more than four centuries.

    Charles, who became the oldest monarch in British history when he succeeded his mother on the throne in September, will enjoy his first birthday as king in private with no public engagements planned.

    However, Buckingham Palace announced that he had officially taken up his new role as Ranger, a job which dates back to 1559 when Queen Elizabeth I appointed Henry Neville, and released a new photograph of Charles next to an old oak tree in the park.

    His father Prince Philip held the title from 1952 when his wife became Queen Elizabeth II, succeeding her father George VI in the job.

    Queen Victoria is among other royals to have held the role which involves providing oversight and guidance to the Deputy Ranger and his team in the daily running of one of the country’s oldest landed estates, the Palace said.

