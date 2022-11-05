UK PM Sunak says state cannot fix all problems

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said people cannot expect the state to "fix everyone's problems" as he looks to regain public trust by being honest about the extent of the economic difficulties ahead.

In an interview with The Times, Sunak said he recognised people's anxiety about soaring mortgage repayments and said he would do "absolutely everything" he could to "grip this problem". But he made clear there was a limit to government intervention.

"It's right we're honest about the trade-offs we face — everyone now talks about borrowing, everyone appreciates that the government cannot do everything," Sunak told the newspaper.