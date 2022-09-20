On first international trip, Britain's Truss pledges Ukraine support

"Too many lives – in Ukraine, in Europe and around the world – are being manipulated by a dependence on Russian energy," she added. "We need to work together to end this once and for all."

Britain said it was the second-largest military donor to Ukraine, committing 2.3 billion pounds in 2022, and that support next year would be determined by the Ukrainian army's needs, although it is expected to include equipment such as rocket artillery systems.

David Lammy, foreign policy chief for the main opposition Labour Party, said Truss must "bring the UK back in from the cold and begin rebuilding our country's diplomatic influence".

Truss is keen to reset the so-called special relationship between Britain and the United States during her visit, but ties have been tested, particularly over Brexit and the British leader's decision to introduce legislation to unilaterally change an agreement on post-Brexit trade with Northern Ireland.

But Truss told reporters accompanying her on the plane that she did not expect talks on a trade deal with the United States to start "in the short to medium term".

Britain had viewed a trade deal with the United States as one of the biggest prizes of leaving the European Union but hopes of a quick agreement were dashed when the Biden administration made clear it was not a priority.