Traitor next door? Fear stalks Kherson after Russian occupation ends

Russia has lost more than 40% of the territory it seized after launching a full-scale invasion in February last year, leaving it in control of almost a fifth of the country including Crimea, according to Oleksandr Musiyenko, a Kyiv-based military analyst.

More than 5,300 collaboration cases have been registered across the country, according to the prosecutor general's website. It wasn't clear what stage the cases were at and the prosecutor general's office didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

DAILY SHELLING BY RUSSIA

Tensions in Kherson are sharpened by the almost daily shelling by Russian troops entrenched on the opposite side of the River Dnipro. Some families are divided, with members living on different sides of the river.

In one day of particularly heavy shelling in early May, at least 23 people were killed in the city; many windows are still boarded up and buildings partially destroyed.

When the Russians seized Kherson, they held a referendum on whether the city and its region should become part of Russia, which Moscow said received resounding local backing, though Kyiv and Western nations dismissed the vote as a sham.

In a snapshot of the mistrust gripping communities, Reuters spoke to five residents who said they suspected acquaintances or officials had collaborated with Russian occupiers.

Since the city was taken, 152 criminal cases involving collaboration have been sent to the courts, said Serhiy Kalmykov, first deputy to the Kherson regional prosecutor. They related to 162 people, including local lawmakers, police officers, doctors, business people and residents, he added.

Fourteen people who were among the first cases to be tried have been found guilty so far, including some who urged others to vote in the referendum, Kalmykov told Reuters.

Kherson - along with some other parts of the country - has no functioning courts because of the conflict, slowing the process of bringing people to trial as hearings have to be held elsewhere, local officials said.

The cases seen so far could be the tip of the iceberg.

A spokesperson for the SBU security service in the Kherson region said it had identified 1,147 people involved in the organisation and staging of the referendum, without giving details about those cases.