Prince Harry hopes Diana death anniversary will be 'filled with memories'

Britain's Prince Harry said he wished his children could have met his mother Princess Diana and hoped the 25th anniversary of her death next week would be a day filled with memories and love.

Harry was just 12 years old when Diana was killed on Aug 31, 1997 when the limousine carrying her and her lover Dodi al-Fayed crashed in the Pont de L’Alma tunnel in Paris as it sped away from chasing paparazzi photographers on motorbikes.

Harry was speaking at a dinner on Thursday evening after competing in a polo match in Carbondale, Colorado on behalf of the Sentebale charity that he founded in 2006 with Lesotho's Prince Seeiso to help children and young people.

Sentebale means "forget-me-not" in the Sesotho language.