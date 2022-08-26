    বাংলা

    Prince Harry hopes Diana death anniversary will be 'filled with memories'

    Harry was just 12 years old when Diana was killed on Aug 31, 1997 when the limousine carrying her and her lover Dodi al-Fayed crashed in Paris

    Reuters
    Published : 26 August 2022, 10:30 AM
    Updated : 26 August 2022, 10:30 AM

    Britain's Prince Harry said he wished his children could have met his mother Princess Diana and hoped the 25th anniversary of her death next week would be a day filled with memories and love.

    Harry was just 12 years old when Diana was killed on Aug 31, 1997 when the limousine carrying her and her lover Dodi al-Fayed crashed in the Pont de L’Alma tunnel in Paris as it sped away from chasing paparazzi photographers on motorbikes.

    Harry was speaking at a dinner on Thursday evening after competing in a polo match in Carbondale, Colorado on behalf of the Sentebale charity that he founded in 2006 with Lesotho's Prince Seeiso to help children and young people.

    Sentebale means "forget-me-not" in the Sesotho language.

    "Next week is the 25th anniversary of my mother’s death, and she most certainly will never be forgotten. I want it to be a day filled with memories of her incredible work and love for the way she did it," Harry said, according to a text of the speech released by the charity.

    "I want it to be a day to share the spirit of my mum with my family, with my children, who I wish could have met her."

    Diana was involved with more than 100 charities, including many who worked on behalf of homeless people, children and people with HIV and AIDS.

    Harry, now 37, and his American wife Meghan moved to the United States two years ago to lead a more independent life. They live in a mansion in California with their two young children, son Archie and daughter Lilibet.

    He and his brother Prince William, 40, have spoken of the trauma Diana's death caused, and how it affected their mental health for years afterwards.

    "Every day, I hope to do her proud. She was tireless in her work to support and destigmatise those experiencing HIV/AIDS ... I hope we can remember my mother’s legacy by recommitting to those we serve, whoever and wherever that may be," he said.

    RELATED STORIES
    More help on way for consumers on energy: UK finance minister Zahawi
    More help on way for consumers on energy: UK finmin
    Zahawi said he was working on support options for both households and businesses after the UK's energy regulator announced that bills would rise 80% on average from October
    Thousands of British postal workers walk out over pay
    Thousands of British postal workers walk out over pay
    More than 115,000 workers at Britain's Royal Mail began the first of four days of strike action on Friday in a pay dispute
    British household energy prices to jump 80% to over $4,000 a year
    UK household energy bills to rise 80%
    A new price cap, which will come into effect in October, will see average annual household bills rise to $4,000
    Ukraine narrowly escapes nuclear catastrophe as plant loses power, Zelensky says
    Ukraine narrowly escapes nuclear catastrophe: Zelensky
    Nearby fires had disrupted power link earlier in day, which is vital for cooling and safety systems at the plant

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher