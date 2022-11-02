Zelensky seeks stronger defence of Ukraine grains export corridor

The world must respond firmly to any Russian attempts to disrupt Ukraine's grain export corridor, President Volodymyr Zelensky said, as more ships were loading despite Moscow suspending its participation in a UN-brokered deal.

One of the global consequences of Russia's war on its neighbour has been food shortages and a cost of living crisis in many countries, and a deal brokered by the United Nations and Turkey on July 22 had provided safe passage for vessels carrying grain and other fertiliser exports.

Russia withdrew from the accord over the weekend, saying it could not guarantee safety for civilian ships because of an attack on its Black Sea fleet.

In a late Tuesday night video address, Zelensky said ships were still moving out of Ukrainian ports with cargoes thanks to the work of Turkey and the United Nations.