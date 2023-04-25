    বাংলা

    Russia warns again that risks of nuclear confrontation with US growing

    Since the start of its invasion on Ukraine, Moscow has issued regular charges against the US for raising the risks of a nuclear war

    Reuters
    Published : 25 April 2023, 03:33 AM
    Updated : 25 April 2023, 03:33 AM

    Risks of a direct military confrontation between the two nuclear powers, Russia and the United States, are steadily growing, the TASS news agency quoted a senior Russian diplomat as saying on Tuesday.

    Vladimir Yermakov, the foreign ministry's head of nuclear non-proliferation, told the Russian state news agency that Washington is escalating the risks through its conduct with Moscow.

    Since the start of its invasion on Ukraine 14 months ago, Moscow has issued regular charges against the US and what it calls "the collective West" for raising the risks of a nuclear war, rhetoric intended to deter Kyiv's allies.

    "If the United States continues to follow its current course of confrontation with Russia, with the stakes constantly escalating on the verge of sliding into direct armed conflict, then the fate of START (nuclear arms treaty) may be a foregone conclusion," Yermakov said.

    The US told Russia in March that it will cease exchanging some data on its nuclear forces following Moscow's refusal to do so, calling it a response to Russia's suspending participation in the New START treaty.

    Yermakov did not provide details of the alleged US confrontational approach in the excerpts from the TASS interview published so far.

    "The most acute threat today is associated ... with the danger of nuclear escalation as a result of a direct military confrontation between nuclear powers," Yermakov said.

    "And these risks, to the deepest regret, are steadily growing."

    Moscow and Beijing will assess the West's potential involvement in the global expansion of the US anti-missile system, which "clearly undermines strategic stability," he added.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bangladesh to pay Russia in yuan for nuclear plant
    Bangladesh to pay Russia in yuan for nuclear plant
    Bangladesh is constructing the first of two nuclear power plants in collaboration with Russia in a $12.65 billion project, 90% of which is financed through a Russian loan
    Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov attends a news conference at the Russian Mission after his speech at the Conference on Disarmament at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland March 2, 2023.
    Nuclear pact suspension is not impacted by US data move: Russia
    The US announced on Tuesday it would stop exchanging some information on its nuclear forces after Putin ordered Moscow to suspend its own participation in February
    A view shows a screen broadcasting Russian President Vladimir Putin's annual New Year address to the nation, in a subway train in Moscow, Russia December 31, 2022.
    Muscovites unfazed by rising nuclear rhetoric
    Putin has said he will use all the means at his disposal if Russia is sufficiently threatened, but many Muscovites seem to be taking it all in their stride
    Russia's Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev attends a meeting of the collegium of the Prosecutor General's office in Moscow, Russia, March 15, 2023. Sputnik/Pavel Bednyakov/Pool via REUTERS
    Russia has weapons to destroy US: Putin ally
    Moscow has accused the West, without presenting public evidence, of making nuclear threats against it

    Opinion

    A tribute to sculptor Syed Abdullah Khalid
    Takir Hossain
    Adoption: a heavenly bliss
    Tasneem Hossain
    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury
    The light of Easter
    Syed Badrul Ahsan