Brawl erupts in Georgia parliament over 'Russian-inspired' foreign agent law

Fistfights broke out among Georgian lawmakers on Monday as a parliamentary committee debated a billon "foreign agents" which critics say is modelled on draconian legislation in neighbouring Russia.

Video from inside the parliament building in the capital Tbilisi showed a brief but violent brawl between lawmakers after the chairman of the chamber's legal affairs committee appeared to strike the leader of the United National Movement opposition party, which opposes the bill.

The governing Georgian Dream bloc last month announced that it supported the legislation, which still needs to pass other approval stages before it can become law.