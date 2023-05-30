Ukraine launches biggest drone attack on Moscow

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said two people were injured, one of whom was hospitalised, in the early morning attack. Moscow's airports remained open. No deaths were reported.

Residents in south-western Moscow said they heard loud bangs at around 0200 to 0300 GMT, followed by the smell of petrol. Some filmed a drone being shot down and a plume of smoke rising over the Moscow skyline.

"This morning, the Kyiv regime launched a terrorist attack with unmanned aerial vehicles on premises in the city of Moscow," Russia's defence ministry said.

"Eight unmanned aerial vehicles were involved in the attack. All enemy drones were hit."

The defence ministry said special electronic counter-drone technology was used to divert three of the Ukrainian drones while five more were shot down, including by Pantsir missile systems which help defend Moscow.

There was no immediate comment from Ukraine on the attack. Kyiv denied that it was behind the drone raid on the Kremlin earlier this month, though The New York Times reported that U.S. intelligence believes Ukraine was behind that attack.

More than 15 months into one of the deadliest wars in Europe since World War Two, there is little sign of peace and Moscow has repeatedly warned that the West is escalating the war by supplying Kyiv with so much weaponry.