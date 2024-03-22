    বাংলা

    Russian missile strikes damage power supply in Ukraine's Kharkiv

    Mayor Ihor Terekhov did not report any casualties

    Reuters
    Published : 22 March 2024, 04:13 AM
    Updated : 22 March 2024, 04:13 AM

    About 15 blasts were heard in Ukraine's Kharkiv on Friday morning, mayor Ihor Terekhov said, and Russian missile strikes appeared to be targeting the city's power supply, causing partial blackouts.

    Terekhov did not report any casualties. He said some of the city's water pumps had stopped because of the attacks.

    In central Ukraine, Kryvyi Rih mayor Oleksandr Vilkul said blasts were heard in the city, but provided no details. The administration of the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia also reported eight missile strikes.

    According to Ukrainian officials, several Russian missiles were still moving towards targets in Ukraine.

    RELATED STORIES
    Firefighters work at a site of a printing house hit by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv, Ukraine March 20, 2024.
    Russian missile attack on Ukraine's Kharkiv kills five
    The mayor of Kharkiv, Ihor Terekhov, said five others were missing after the strike
    An explosion of a drone is seen in the sky over the city during a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine Mar 15, 2024. REUTERS
    Two killed in Russian drone attack on Ukraine
    Russia unleashed its second overnight mass drone attack in the country in two days, authorities in Ukraine said
    Rescuers work at a site of a Russian missile and drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Odesa, Ukraine Feb 23, 2024.
    Russian drone strike in Ukraine's Odesa kills 3
    The military said Russia launched 31 drones at Ukraine overnight, with air defences destroying 23 of them
    A view shows Kharkiv Palace Hotel, damaged during one of the latest Russian missile strikes, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv, Ukraine January 13, 2024.
    Ukraine's second city keeps going despite Russian attacks
    For a city under frequent attack by Russia, Kharkiv in northeastern Ukraine is functioning surprisingly well

    Opinion

    Cryptoverse: AI tokens outpace record-breaking bitcoin
    Flowers for solidarity
    Tasneem Hossain
    Despite a tough week, Germany is key to rearming Europe
    Peter Apps
    Europe's mild winter leaves gas stocks at record high
    John Kemp