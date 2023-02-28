    বাংলা

    Shooter critically injures one, himself near German primary school

    Both the shooter and the victim were brought to hospital by helicopter and are receiving medical treatment

    Reuters
    Published : 28 Feb 2023, 10:00 AM
    Updated : 28 Feb 2023, 10:00 AM

    A shooter critically injured one person near a German primary school in the north-western town of Bramsche on Tuesday before critically injuring himself with the weapon, a police spokesperson in the city of Osnabrueck said.

    Both the shooter and the victim were brought to hospital by helicopter and are receiving medical treatment, the spokesperson said, adding that witnesses to the incident were being interviewed and there was no longer any danger to the public.

    The shooting occurred near the Martinusschule primary school, but was unrelated to the school, a police spokesperson in Bramsche said.

    Witnesses informed the police at around 7.30 am, mass-circulation daily Bild reported.

    RELATED STORIES
    Ukrainian service members are seen next an infantry fighting vehicle near the frontline town of Bakhmut, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk region, Ukraine Feb 25, 2023.
    'Extremely tense' as Russians bid to encircle Ukraine's Bakhmut: Commander
    Russia is trying to cut the Ukrainian defenders' supply lines to the city and force them to surrender or withdraw, which would give Russia its first major prize in more than half a year
    British Secretary of State for Trade and Industry Kemi Badenoch, walks outside Number 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain, Feb 7, 2023.
    Women make up 40% of boards at top UK companies for first time
    The proportion of women on the boards of UK's 350 biggest listed companies increased by almost 3% in 2022 to reach 40.2% as of Jan 11, 2023
    British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak greets European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at the Fairmont Hotel in Windsor, Britain, February 27, 2023. Dan Kitwood/Pool via REUTERS
    UK strikes Northern Ireland deal with EU
    The deal seeks to resolve tensions caused by the 2020 post-Brexit arrangements governing Northern Ireland
    A Russian A-50 early warning aircraft flies above a cathedral during the Victory Day Parade in Moscow, Russia June 24, 2020.
    Russian military aircraft blown up near Minsk: Belarusian partisans
    Belarusian anti-government activists have claimed responsibility for what they said was a drone attack on a Russian A-50 surveillance aircraft

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher