Ukraine reports fierce fighting in northeast

A senior Ukrainian official reported heavy fighting in the northeast of the country on Sunday, with Kyiv's forces holding their lines and making gains in some areas.

Russia's military said it had halted Ukrainian forces in the northeast. The military also said it brought down three Ukrainian drones which had tried to strike Moscow and damaged a high-rise building reported to house government offices.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky described Sunday as "a good day, a powerful day" at the front, particularly near Bakhmut, where Ukrainian forces say they are retaking ground lost when Russian forces took the city in May.

Ukraine did not directly claim responsibility for the drone attacks but Zelensky said the war was "gradually returning to Russia's territory - to its symbolic centres".

Russian forces launched the latest in a series of night-time air attacks, striking what officials said was a "non-residential building" in the northeastern city of Kharkiv. The hit started a fire but there were no reports of casualties.