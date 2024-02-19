    বাংলা

    Russia has yet to establish official cause of Navalny death, spokeswoman says

    It is unclear how long it will take for official conclusions to be made, Navalny's spokeswoman says

    Reuters
    Published : 19 Feb 2024, 09:58 AM
    Updated : 19 Feb 2024, 09:58 AM

    Russian investigators have not yet established the cause of Alexei Navalny's death and it is unclear how long it will take for official conclusions to be made, his mother was told, Navalny's spokeswoman said on Monday.

    Navalny, a 47-year-old former lawyer, fell unconscious and died on Friday after a walk at the "Polar Wolf" penal colony in Kharp, about 1,900 km (1,200 miles) northeast of Moscow, where he was serving a three-decade sentence, the prison service said.

    Navalny's mother, Lyudmila, was told on Saturday at the prison colony that he had perished from "sudden death syndrome", a vague term for different heart conditions that end in death, according to Navalny's team.

    Navalny's spokeswoman, Kira Yarmysh, said that his 69-year-old mother, and lawyers were told that the official verification of the cause of death had been extended and that it was unclear how long it would take.

    "The cause of death is 'undetermined'," Yarmysh said, adding that the Russian authorities were lying and stalling.

    His mother and lawyers were not allowed into the morgue on Monday in the Arctic town near the prison colony where the authorities said he dropped dead, Yarmysh said.

    "Asked if Alexei's body was there, the staff did not answer," said Yarmysh.

    The death of Navalny, a former lawyer, robs the disparate Russian opposition of its most charismatic and courageous leader as President Vladimir Putin prepares for an election that will keep him in power until at least 2030.

    RELATED STORIES
    Candles, flowers, a picture of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, and a sheet of paper that reads:"Love is stronger than fear", lie on the ground, at the Trocadero near the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, February 17, 2024.
    Navalny's death: What do we know?
    His mother was told that the body had been taken to Salekhard, the town near the prison complex but when she arrived at the morgue, it was closed
    Lyudmila Navalnaya, the mother of late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, and lawyer Vasily Dubkov arrive at the regional department of Russia's Investigative Committee in the town of Salekhard in the Yamal-Nenets Region, Russia February 17, 2024. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
    Navalny was struck down with 'sudden death syndrome'
    "Sudden death syndrome" is a vague term for different cardiac syndromes that cause sudden cardiac arrest and death
    A woman (L) wearing a protective mask and sunglasses, believed to be Lyudmila Navalnaya, the mother of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, is accompanied into a car as she leaves the IK-3 penal colony, where her son served his jail term and where he died the day before, according to prison authorities, in the settlement of Kharp in the Yamal-Nenets Region, Russia February 17, 2024, in this still image taken from video.
    Unclear where Navalny’s body is in Russia
    The 47-year-old former lawyer fell unconscious and died on Friday after a walk at the "Polar Wolf" penal colony in Kharp
    Law enforcement officers escort a man from the Solovetsky Stone monument to the victims of political repressions where people gather to honour the memory of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, in Saint Petersburg, Russia Feb 17, 2024.
    Navalny's death leaves despair and apathy in Moscow
    His death robs the Russian opposition of its most courageous leader as Putin prepares for an election that will keep him in power until at least 2030

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps