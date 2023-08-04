On Ukraine's landmine-strewn front, even the corpses can kill

Since the mines forced commanders to slow the advance, the number of wounded arriving at his hospital has tapered off markedly. But the sappers are still getting killed.

"In this direction, the area is heavily mined and that's why it is being overcome so slowly," he said.

"We had cases when five or six wounded people were brought in, and most of them turned out to be sappers. So, there is such a densely mined area, that even one step away from the already cleared route and this may end rather fatally."

Ukraine's factories have tooled up to make equipment to help keep the sappers safer. In addition to the "kitten" hooks, Volodymyr's unit has been sent "spider boots", which lift each foot off the ground on four metal legs, so any blast they set off will not be triggered directly under a sapper's body.

They are made by Ihor Iefymenko at a factory in Kharkiv, based on a modified Canadian prototype. He said he pitched the idea to the emergency services after a relative lost a toe to a butterfly mine.

Oleksandr, the medic treating sappers at the front, knows the danger won't end soon.

"There are definitely not enough sappers, and given the intensity of the mining, even after the war the sappers will be one of the main professions," he said.

"We would have liked just to wake up one day as if it were a nightmare, a bad dream and we just shrugged it off, washed with cold water and all of it remained somewhere behind. But this is the reality."