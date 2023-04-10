Ukraine alters counter-offensive plans after document leak

Reuters has not independently verified the documents' authenticity.

Asked about the CNN report, presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak said Ukraine's strategic plans remained unchanged but that more specific tactical plans were always subject to change.

"There are strategic tasks - they are unchangeable," he said.

"But operational and tactical scenarios are constantly refined, based on an assessment of the situation on the battlefield, resource provision, intelligence data on the enemy's resources, etc." he said.

"Right now its impossible to reassess plans, because they are only being worked out (now)," he added.

Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, told Reuters: "We are working on our own plans... The opinion of people who have nothing to do with this do not interest us...The circle of people who possess information is extremely restricted."